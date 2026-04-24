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Gas supply to be suspended for a day on Isakeev Street in Bishkek

Natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended for 24 hours on Isakeev Street in Bishkek, the press service of Bishkekgaz reported.

According to the company, the outage will take place from April 27 to April 28 due to maintenance work on a medium-pressure gas pipeline. Gas supply will be halted in the area covering several residential buildings along Isakeev Street ( No. 18/1, 18/1a, 18/17, 18/18, 18/11, 2a Block 14, 2a Block 15, 18/6, 18/5, 18/4, 18/16, 2a Block 9, 18 Block 4, 18/10 Block 13, and 18/8).

The gas service apologizes for the inconvenience and asks residents to switch to alternative energy sources during the outage. The work is carried out to ensure reliable and safe gas supply.
link: https://24.kg./english/371796/
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