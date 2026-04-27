Jazz without borders: Bishkek brings together musicians from Europe and Asia

The XXI Bishkek International Jazz Festival Jazz_Bishkek_Spring — 2026 was held in the capital, bringing together musicians from Europe, Asia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Traditionally, the event has become one of the most notable cultural highlights of the spring season. This year, performers from France, Spain, Italy, Estonia, South Korea, and Kyrgyzstan shared the same stage.

The festival opened on April 24. On the first evening, audience enjoyed performances by Kyrgyz bands Fatima and Formális Band, as well as international artists including French pianist Adrien Brandeis, Italy’s Niccolo Faraci Trio, and the Jaak Sooäär Guitar Trio. The program concluded with an after-party.

On April 25, the festival continued with performances by Shotgun Blues and Toquetori, alongside international participants such as Austria’s Haezz Duo, Kyrgyz musician Vikram Ruzakhunov, and the Demachena Trio featuring artists from Spain.

According to the organizers, over its 20-year history, the festival has brought together 176 bands from 23 countries and has become a platform for cultural dialogue.

This year, it was once again held under the motto «Music Without Borders,» reaffirming its status as one of the region’s key jazz events.