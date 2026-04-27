13:20
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

 Man kills his wife and commits suicide in Batken

A man killed his wife and then committed suicide in the village of Chon-Kara in Batken region. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region released details of the incident.

According to preliminary investigation data, the incident occurred on the night of April 26, while the couple’s children were sleeping. K.A. stabbed his wife several times with a kitchen knife. She died at the scene from her injuries. The man then went out into the yard and hanged himself on a tree.

A kitchen knife and rope were seized from the scene as evidence.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Murder.» All necessary forensic examinations have been ordered. Investigative measures are currently underway to establish the cause and motives of the incident.

Local media report that the couple has five children, three of whom are school-age. They have no grandparents on either side.
link: https://24.kg./english/372000/
views: 169
Print
Related
Foreigner found dead in gorge, four arrested in Bishkek
 Brutal murder near Bishkek: Body of foreigner found buried in field
Woman and minor found hanged in Uzgen district within two days
Border guard dies after shooting himself at Irkeshtam border post
Criminal case opened in Naryn region following death of schoolboy
Human rights activist reports suicide of schoolboy in Naryn
Husband of woman who fell from 6th floor with children arrested until June 4
Murder suspect detained in Chui region
Woman stabs her husband to death after quarrel in Kara-Balta
Double murder solved in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
27 April, Monday
13:04
Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers
12:53
KPIs for teachers to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan in coming years
12:18
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify residence permit rules for foreigners
12:02
New ballet stars: Kyrgyz performers shine at prestigious competition in Russia
11:46
New school year in Kyrgyzstan to start on September 15