 Man kills his wife and commits suicide in Batken

A man killed his wife and then committed suicide in the village of Chon-Kara in Batken region. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region released details of the incident.

According to preliminary investigation data, the incident occurred on the night of April 26, while the couple’s children were sleeping. K.A. stabbed his wife several times with a kitchen knife. She died at the scene from her injuries. The man then went out into the yard and hanged himself on a tree.

A kitchen knife and rope were seized from the scene as evidence.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Murder.» All necessary forensic examinations have been ordered. Investigative measures are currently underway to establish the cause and motives of the incident.

Local media report that the couple has five children, three of whom are school-age. They have no grandparents on either side.