New ballet stars: Kyrgyz performers shine at prestigious competition in Russia

Soloists of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after Abdylas Maldybaev delivered a triumphant performance at the 19th Open Russian Ballet Competition Arabesque named after Ekaterina Maximova.

According to the theatre, Adilzhan Rakhmanov, a talented and promising dancer and rising star of Kyrgyz ballet, won second prize. The troupe was coached by Emil Akmatov, an international competition laureate, honorary member of the International Academy of Arts, and ballet adviser to the theatre.

Audience favorite Dayana Kydyralieva was awarded a diploma at the prestigious competition. The performers were prepared for the contest by Marat Sydykov, a laureate of international competitions and Honored Artist of Kyrgyzstan.

Since its founding in 1988, the Arabesque competition has become one of the world’s most respected ballet contests.

This year’s event was held in Perm from April 15 to 25 and was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Perm ballet. A total of 354 applications were submitted by dancers and choreographers from 14 countries. Participants of the 2026 contest came from Russia, Australia, Brazil, France, the United States, Japan, Italy, Turkey, Mongolia, and other countries.

The competition featured performers from 26 Russian cities, including Saint Petersburg, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Ulan-Ude, Barnaul, Krasnoyarsk, Samara, and Perm.

The main goal of the competition is to discover new talents by providing them with broad opportunities for successful careers, preserve the rich heritage of classical ballet, and promote contemporary choreography as a creative laboratory for young choreographers and modern dance performers.