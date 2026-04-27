KPIs for teachers to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan in coming years

As part of the transition to 12-year education, schools in Kyrgyzstan will provide additional payments to teachers based on their performance. Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, announced at a press conference.

According to her, KPIs for teachers are planned to be implemented over the next three years. Therefore, there will be no general salary increases for teachers, only targeted ones.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva recalled that a 20 percent bonus was previously provided for STEM teachers to attract these subject specialists to schools. Due to the low number of hours taught, their salaries were lower than those of other teachers.

New pay conditions were introduced on April 1, and now all teachers will have a uniform coefficient. With the introduction of KPIs, teachers will have the opportunity to earn more.

In Kyrgyzstan, teachers’ salaries were increased by 100 percent on April 1. A uniform coefficient was established for everyone and specific examples were even given of how much teachers will receive at the end of the month.