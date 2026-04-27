13:21
USD 87.40
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.16
English

KPIs for teachers to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan in coming years

As part of the transition to 12-year education, schools in Kyrgyzstan will provide additional payments to teachers based on their performance. Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, announced at a press conference.

According to her, KPIs for teachers are planned to be implemented over the next three years. Therefore, there will be no general salary increases for teachers, only targeted ones.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva recalled that a 20 percent bonus was previously provided for STEM teachers to attract these subject specialists to schools. Due to the low number of hours taught, their salaries were lower than those of other teachers.

New pay conditions were introduced on April 1, and now all teachers will have a uniform coefficient. With the introduction of KPIs, teachers will have the opportunity to earn more.

In Kyrgyzstan, teachers’ salaries were increased by 100 percent on April 1. A uniform coefficient was established for everyone and specific examples were even given of how much teachers will receive at the end of the month.
link: https://24.kg./english/372032/
views: 94
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers
Unified coefficient introduced in salary increase for teachers in Kyrgyzstan
 Teachers in Kyrgyzstan to begin receiving higher salaries starting April 28
Teacher resigns following incident in Jalal-Abad region
Sadyr Japarov: State is developing additional support measures for teachers
Foreign teachers to be exempt from taxes: Bill submitted for discussion
Teacher shortage, pedagogical education reform discussed at Science Ministry
Fines for insulting teachers, interfering in their work proposed to be increased
Number of Russian language teachers planned to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
Popular
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
27 April, Monday
13:04
Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers
12:53
KPIs for teachers to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan in coming years
12:18
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify residence permit rules for foreigners
12:02
New ballet stars: Kyrgyz performers shine at prestigious competition in Russia
11:46
New school year in Kyrgyzstan to start on September 15