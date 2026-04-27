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Kyrgyzstan is short of about 900 teachers

Schools across Kyrgyzstan are currently facing a shortage of around 900 teachers. Minister of Education, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, said at a press conference.

According to her, the shortage is mainly observed in Russian-language schools.

«Two years ago I proposed opening departments for training and retraining Russian-language teachers at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.There are enough subject teachers in Kyrgyz-language schools,» Kendirbaeva said.

She noted that adequate salaries could help improve the situation, but local authorities must also be more engaged in attracting and retaining teachers.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva added that there are frequent public opinions suggesting that retired teachers should give up their positions for younger educators.

«A major problem has truly emerged right now—the employment of retirees. The new Labor Code does not limit the age of teaching staff. We have recommended prioritizing teaching hours for young teachers,» the minister said.
link: https://24.kg./english/372033/
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