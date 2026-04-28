 SCO Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek: Delegations arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Delegations are arriving in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the SCO Defense Ministers’ Meeting, which is taking place in Bishkek.
Pakistan’s Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister Reza Talaei-Nik, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun, and a delegation from Belarus led by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin have also arrived in Kyrgyzstan.
During the meeting, participants are discussing key issues of international and regional security, as well as further cooperation among defense agencies within the SCO framework.