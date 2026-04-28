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Kyrgyz para athlete wins two medals at IPC Grand Prix event

A para athlete from Kyrgyzstan won two medals at a World Para Athletics Grand Prix event.

The competition, one of the largest events organized by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), was held in Morocco from April 19 to 26, sport.gov.kg reported.

Kyrgyz athlete Adina Samybek kyzy secured third place in the shot put and second place in the discus throw.

The third stage of the World Grand Prix series brought together 439 athletes with locomotor impairments from 57 countries at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.
link: https://24.kg./english/372144/
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