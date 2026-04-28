11:18
USD 87.43
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.16
English

Anvar Khodjiev wins bronze at World Boxing Cup in Brazil

Kyrgyzstani Anvar Khodjiev took third place at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil. The competition’s website says.

The first stage of the World Boxing Cup was held in Foz do Iguaçu.

Khodjiev competes in the 50-kilogram weight class.

Internet
Photo Internet

In his first bout, the Kyrgyzstani defeated a Japanese boxer, and in the quarterfinals, he defeated an athlete from Australia. In the semifinals, he faced a boxer from Azerbaijan, but lost by split decision. In the final standings, the Kyrgyzstani won a bronze medal.

A total of four athletes from Kyrgyzstan competed in the tournament, led by head coach Daniyar Tologon uulu.
link: https://24.kg./english/372149/
views: 146
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Munarbek Seyitbek uulu wins tournament in Istanbul
Kyrgyz boxer Omar Livaza wins bronze at tournament in Turkey
Boxer Munarbek Seyitbek uulu advances to semifinals at Istanbul Tournament
Three Kyrgyz boxers enter updated World Boxing rankings
Kyrgyz athletes win five medals at boxing tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s boxing team to compete at Asian Championships in Mongolia
Kyrgyzstani Usman Kaparov wins bronze at International Boxing Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Zarina Asanova wins bronze at Boxing Tournament in Thailand
Youth World Boxing Cup: Another Kyrgyzstani takes third place
Mukhammadali Kanybekov wins bronze at Youth World Boxing Cup
Popular
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation
28 April, Tuesday
11:11
Bishkek population reaches 1,362.9 million, records lowest growth rate Bishkek population reaches 1,362.9 million, records low...
11:04
 Mudflows flood yards of dozens of homes in Gulcho
11:00
Support for small business discussed at Presidential Administration
10:51
14 children killed in crimes in Kyrgyzstan since start of 2026
10:40
Why Bishkek rejected Beles buses in favor of Chinese models