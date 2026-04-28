Anvar Khodjiev wins bronze at World Boxing Cup in Brazil

Kyrgyzstani Anvar Khodjiev took third place at the World Boxing Cup in Brazil. The competition’s website says.
The first stage of the World Boxing Cup was held in Foz do Iguaçu.
Khodjiev competes in the 50-kilogram weight class.
In his first bout, the Kyrgyzstani defeated a Japanese boxer, and in the quarterfinals, he defeated an athlete from Australia. In the semifinals, he faced a boxer from Azerbaijan, but lost by split decision. In the final standings, the Kyrgyzstani won a bronze medal.
A total of four athletes from Kyrgyzstan competed in the tournament, led by head coach Daniyar Tologon uulu.