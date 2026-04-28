Anvar Khodjiev wins bronze at World Boxing Cup in Brazil

The first stage of the World Boxing Cup was held in Foz do Iguaçu.

Khodjiev competes in the 50-kilogram weight class.

Photo Internet

In his first bout, the Kyrgyzstani defeated a Japanese boxer, and in the quarterfinals, he defeated an athlete from Australia. In the semifinals, he faced a boxer from Azerbaijan, but lost by split decision. In the final standings, the Kyrgyzstani won a bronze medal.

A total of four athletes from Kyrgyzstan competed in the tournament, led by head coach Daniyar Tologon uulu.