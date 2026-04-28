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Illegal migrants detained in Georgia, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan

Georgia’s Migration Department has detained 55 foreign nationals staying in the country illegally in recent days, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan, the Interior Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, those detained include nationals of Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Côte d’Ivoire, Pakistan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the migrants’ residences and inspected their workplaces. Authorities found that the individuals had violated migration laws, the ministry added.

All detainees have been transferred to a temporary migrant holding center, and procedures are underway for their deportation.

Georgia has recently intensified efforts to combat illegal migration. The country’s parliament has tightened migration legislation, simplifying deportation procedures and expanding search powers. The Interior Ministry reports the expulsion of dozens of foreign nationals on a monthly basis.
link: https://24.kg./english/372150/
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