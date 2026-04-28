11:19
USD 87.43
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.16
English

World Nomad Games: Kok boru team from Utah expected in Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, held talks with a U.S. delegation led by Utah State Senate President Stuart Adams, with cultural cooperation among the key topics discussed, including the World Nomad Games and the national game kok boru, the Parliament’s press service reported.

Mamataliev noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding cooperation with the United States, particularly in the cultural and humanitarian sectors. He invited the American delegation to take part in the 6th World Nomad Games, which will be held in the country this year.

The U.S. side showed particular interest in Kyrgyz traditions. Delegation member Josie McGee said that interest in kok boru is growing in Utah and that a dedicated team is expected to travel to Kyrgyzstan for the Games.

The sides also discussed the development of interparliamentary dialogue, expansion of economic cooperation, and visa-related issues. In particular, the Kyrgyz side proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group in the U.S. Congress and raised the issue of simplifying the visa regime.

The U.S. delegation expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation and support the initiatives put forward by the Kyrgyz side.
link: https://24.kg./english/372156/
views: 142
Print
Related
Baisalov granted new powers: President sets tasks for Ambassador to USA
Head of Kok-Boru Federation resigns, new leader to be elected
Foreign Ministry announces number of Kyrgyzstanis deported from USA
Former head of Kok-Boru Federation sentenced
 Eight children killed in mass shooting in Louisiana, USA
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss expansion of trade and economic cooperation
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
Cabinet Chairman discusses scaling infrastructure for state language development
Kyrgyzstan may become observer in Organization of American States
Popular
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation
28 April, Tuesday
11:11
Bishkek population reaches 1,362.9 million, records lowest growth rate Bishkek population reaches 1,362.9 million, records low...
11:04
 Mudflows flood yards of dozens of homes in Gulcho
11:00
Support for small business discussed at Presidential Administration
10:51
14 children killed in crimes in Kyrgyzstan since start of 2026
10:40
Why Bishkek rejected Beles buses in favor of Chinese models