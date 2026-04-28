World Nomad Games: Kok boru team from Utah expected in Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Marlen Mamataliev, held talks with a U.S. delegation led by Utah State Senate President Stuart Adams, with cultural cooperation among the key topics discussed, including the World Nomad Games and the national game kok boru, the Parliament’s press service reported.

Mamataliev noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding cooperation with the United States, particularly in the cultural and humanitarian sectors. He invited the American delegation to take part in the 6th World Nomad Games, which will be held in the country this year.

The U.S. side showed particular interest in Kyrgyz traditions. Delegation member Josie McGee said that interest in kok boru is growing in Utah and that a dedicated team is expected to travel to Kyrgyzstan for the Games.

The sides also discussed the development of interparliamentary dialogue, expansion of economic cooperation, and visa-related issues. In particular, the Kyrgyz side proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group in the U.S. Congress and raised the issue of simplifying the visa regime.

The U.S. delegation expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation and support the initiatives put forward by the Kyrgyz side.