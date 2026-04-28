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Organizer of polygamy petition summoned by police in Bishkek

Ozbek Chotonov, who initiated a petition to remove criminal liability for polygamy, has been summoned to the police in Bishkek. Officers held an explanatory conversation with him, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the authorities, all individuals involved in the campaign, including religious figure Ozbek Chotonov, were invited to the talk as part of the pre-investigation investigation.

«Police officers also explained to citizens that polygamy entails criminal liability under national legislation,» the statement says.

Earlier, a video circulated on social media in which Chotonov announced collection of signatures calling for softer penalties for polygamy, sparking widespread public debate.

Under Kyrgyzstan’s Family Code, only one official marriage is recognized. According to the law, bigamy or polygamy is punishable by community service or correctional labor, or a fine from 50,000 to 100,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg./english/372158/
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