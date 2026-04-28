Why Bishkek rejected Beles buses in favor of Chinese models

Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration, commented on ongoing discussions about Beles buses on social media.

According to him, the main question raised by users is why Kyrgyzstan is not purchasing domestically produced buses and instead prefers Chinese vehicles.

Orunbekov said that during an inspection of the production site, it was found that only one bus, assembled manually, was present in the hangar. He stressed that meeting the needs of a city like Bishkek requires not isolated units but an established system of mass production.

In addition, the Beles buses have not passed the required testing and have not received certification. Their components are imported, while assembly is carried out without a proper industrial base or compliance with established standards.

It is unacceptable for individuals to assemble buses one by one and offer them for passenger transportation. Passenger safety must be the priority. Daiyrbek Orunbekov

He also noted that the cost of a Beles bus is about 1.5 times higher than the Chinese buses being procured. Moreover, the Beles models run on diesel fuel, while Bishkek is gradually shifting toward more environmentally friendly transport, such as gas-powered and electric vehicles.

Orunbekov added that images of Beles buses circulating online are not of real models but are merely visualizations.

He emphasized that supporting domestic production remains a government priority, but it must be based on real capabilities and compliance with standards.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is currently developing the assembly of passenger cars and trucks, with plans in the near future to launch electric vehicle production and eventually transition to electric buses.