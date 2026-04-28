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14 children killed in crimes in Kyrgyzstan since start of 2026

In January—March 2026, minors in Kyrgyzstan committed 236 crimes. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

The data show that the largest share of these offenses were thefts (33.5 percent), followed by robberies (15.3 percent) and fraud (10.6 percent).

Over the three-month period, 350 minors became victims of crimes. Of these, 20.6 percent suffered from theft, 13.1 percent were subjected to sexual offenses involving a child under the age of 16, 8.6 percent were victims of robbery, and 8.3 percent of rape.

As a result of criminal acts, 14 children were killed and 81 sustained injuries.

The highest number of crimes against minors was recorded in Bishkek (26.6 percent), followed by Jalal-Abad region (15.7 percent), Osh (15.1 percent), and Issyk-Kul region (11.7 percent).
link: https://24.kg./english/372166/
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