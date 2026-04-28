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 Mudflows flood yards of dozens of homes in Gulcho

Mudflows triggered by heavy rains hit Alay district of Osh region on April 27, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The natural disaster affected the town of Gulcho, where mudflow waters flooded the yards of 25 residential houses.

In response, the local emergency unit declared the Aigai alert signal, and cleanup operations are underway at the scene.

A total of 20 rescuers, one motor pump, 10 utility workers, and heavy equipment — including an excavator and a loader — have been deployed.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, and the situation remains stable.
link: https://24.kg./english/372172/
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