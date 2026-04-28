Bishkek population reaches 1,362.9 million, records lowest growth rate

Kyrgyzstan’s resident population increased by 18,100 people, or 0.2 percent, in January—February 2026, reaching 7,422 million as of March 1. The National Statistical Committee reported.

The population of Bishkek stood at 1,362.9 million as of February 1, while the city of Osh had 486,600 residents.

According to the state agency Kyzmat, civil registry offices recorded 21,400 births (17.9 per 1,000 people) and 5,400 deaths (4.5 per 1,000) during the same period.

Natural population growth totaled 16,000 people, or 13.4 per 1,000 people.

The highest rates of natural population growth were observed in Batken, Osh, and Jalal-Abad regions, while the lowest growth rate was recorded in Bishkek.