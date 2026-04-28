12:50
USD 87.43
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.16
English

Andrei Belousov inspects Russian Defense Ministry facilities in Kyrgyzstan

During a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the facilities of the Joint Russian Military Base stationed in the republic. The Russian Defense Ministry reported.

press service of the Russian Defense Ministry
Photo press service of the Russian Defense Ministry

It is noted that the military base, together with the Kyrgyz Armed Forces, ensures the protection of the sovereignty and security of Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The 999th Guards Air Base (Kant), which is part of the base, is an air component of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region of the CSTO.

The airbase commander reported to the Minister of Defense on the specifics of performing current missions in the current military-political situation, the equipping of units with modern weapons and military equipment, and the development of the base’s infrastructure.

In addition, Andrei Belousov inspected the organization of combat training for personnel. During his tour of the base’s administrative and residential areas, he familiarized himself with the accommodations and living conditions of service members and their families, and also visited the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on the base grounds.

Andrei Belousov is also participating in the meeting of the heads of Defense Ministries of the SCO countries, which is taking place in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg./english/372177/
views: 162
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov comments on his recent visit to Moscow
 Russian enterprises interested in developing Kyrgyzstan's berry industry
Migrant rights discussed at Zhogorku Kenesh meeting with Russian Ambassador
Kyrgyz-St. Petersburg Business Forum discussed in Cabinet of Ministers
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss launch of logistics corridor via Caspian Sea
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss expansion of cooperation in agro-industrial sector
Daniyar Amangeldiev and Alexey Overchuk discuss economic cooperation
Defense Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia hold talks
Problems with goods deliveries to Russia to be resolved within six months
Popular
 UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials  UK lawmakers call for sanctions against Kyrgyzstan’s officials
Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms Cost of 1 kilowatt of electricity in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 to be 3.03 soms
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam intend to eliminate double taxation
Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation Kyrgyzstan gives water to Central Asia but receives virtually no compensation
28 April, Tuesday
12:46
Man detained in Kadamdzhai for illegally hiring and transporting foreigner Man detained in Kadamdzhai for illegally hiring and tra...
12:13
Kyrgyzstan expands agricultural exports to 80 countries
12:03
Ancient burial sites discovered in Cholpon-Ata during road construction
11:54
Statistical Committee reveals most common causes of death of Kyrgyzstanis
11:42
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan relieved of post