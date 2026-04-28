Andrei Belousov inspects Russian Defense Ministry facilities in Kyrgyzstan

During a working visit to Kyrgyzstan, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov inspected the facilities of the Joint Russian Military Base stationed in the republic. The Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Photo press service of the Russian Defense Ministry

It is noted that the military base, together with the Kyrgyz Armed Forces, ensures the protection of the sovereignty and security of Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The 999th Guards Air Base (Kant), which is part of the base, is an air component of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region of the CSTO.

The airbase commander reported to the Minister of Defense on the specifics of performing current missions in the current military-political situation, the equipping of units with modern weapons and military equipment, and the development of the base’s infrastructure.

In addition, Andrei Belousov inspected the organization of combat training for personnel. During his tour of the base’s administrative and residential areas, he familiarized himself with the accommodations and living conditions of service members and their families, and also visited the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on the base grounds.

Andrei Belousov is also participating in the meeting of the heads of Defense Ministries of the SCO countries, which is taking place in Bishkek.