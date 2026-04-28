Infant mortality in Kyrgyzstan: 268 deaths recorded in early 2026

In January—February 2026, at least 268 children under the age of 12 months old died in Kyrgyzstan. A report by the National Statistical Committee says.

For the same period in 2025, the number of infant deaths was 260.

The main causes of death in January—February 2026 were:

conditions originating in the perinatal period — 164 children (61 percent);

congenital malformations — 48 infants (18 percent);

respiratory diseases — 36 children (13 percent).

The Ministry of Health is currently preparing a reform of the perinatal care system through 2030. Key priorities include improving monitoring of pregnant women and patient referral systems, revising antenatal care standards with a focus on quality, introducing modern prenatal screening technologies, establishing a genetic laboratory, and strengthening family planning services.