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Statistical Committee reveals most common causes of death of Kyrgyzstanis

According to the state agency Kyzmat, 5,400 deaths were registered with civil registry offices in Kyrgyzstan in January — February 2026. The National Statistical Committee’s report says.

According to its data, the mortality rate was 4.5 per 1,000 people. For comparison, for the same period in 2025, it was 4.8 per 1,000 people.

The main causes of death among citizens of Kyrgyzstan were:

  • circulatory diseases — 54 percent of cases;
  • neoplasms — 13 percent;
  • respiratory diseases — 7 percent;
  • external causes (traffic injuries, accidental alcohol poisoning, suicides, and homicides) — 7 percent.

It is worth noting that cardiovascular diseases (CVD) have remained the leading cause of death in Kyrgyzstan for several years.

According to medical data, heart and vascular diseases are becoming more common in younger people, and the high rates of premature mortality among people of working age are particularly alarming. Every year, approximately 20,000 citizens aged from 30 to 60 die prematurely from CVD.

The country is implementing the national Healthy Heart program, one of the main objectives of which is to create a new model of a high-tech cardiovascular cluster based at the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy. Equipment has also been purchased for regional cardiology centers in Balykchy, Talas, and Naryn.

For primary prevention purposes, a checkup module covering eight parameters has been introduced for each family:

  1. smoking cessation;
  2. proper nutrition;
  3. physical activity;
  4. measuring body mass index;
  5. monitoring blood pressure;
  6. monitoring blood sugar levels;
  7. monitoring cholesterol levels;
  8. healthy sleep.
link: https://24.kg./english/372186/
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