Hydropower cascade and solar plant construction begins in Chatkal

Construction of a cascade of hydropower plants has begun in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, the office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

Plenipotentiary Representative of the President Tilek Tekebayev, project scientific director Akylbek Japarov, representatives of the Chinese corporation SINOMACH, and local residents participated in the capsule-laying ceremony in the village of Kanysh-Kiya.

As part of the large-scale project, construction has started on two key facilities:

A municipal small hydropower plant with a capacity of 5 megawatts is being built at Kara-Korum site. It is expected to generate around 20 million kilowatt-hours annually.

A 1-megawatt solar power plant is under construction in the village of Zhany-Bazar, with projected annual output of 1.6 million kilowatt-hours.

The total investment in the project, implemented under a public-private partnership, amounts to $259.8 million.

The facilities are expected to help address electricity shortages in the district and reduce dependence on energy imports.

In addition to strengthening energy security, the project is expected to create more than 100 jobs and provide irrigation water to over 1,000 hectares of arid land, officials said.