 Border with China to be temporarily closed

Temporary restrictions on checkpoint operations are being introduced on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, the State Border Service reported.
The restrictions are related to the Labor Day celebrations in China.
Starting April 30:
- Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will suspend the passage of people, vehicles, and cargo from 10 p.m;
- Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will close from 8 p.m. (Bishkek time).
These checkpoints will reopen on May 2 at 8 a.m.
Separately, Bedel-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from May 1 to 5 and will reopen on May 6 at 8 a.m.
During this period, border guards will not allow people, vehicles, or cargo to cross these sections of the border.