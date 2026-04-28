Tax exemptions for foreign teachers proposed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft law aimed at attracting foreign teachers and strengthening the education system has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

The bill proposes amendments to three key laws — the Tax Code, legislation on social insurance contributions, and the law on external migration.

The central measure provides exemption of foreign teachers and specialists from personal income tax as well as mandatory social insurance contributions. The initiative is intended to make employment in Kyrgyzstan more attractive for international professionals.

The draft law also proposes simplifying migration procedures, allowing foreign educators to obtain temporary residence permits through a streamlined process.

Support measures are proposed for educational institutions as well, including:

tax incentives for schools, colleges, and universities;

exemption from VAT on the import of equipment and technologies for educational use;

expanded benefits related to profit tax and sales tax.

According to the background statement, Kyrgyzstan faces a shortage of teaching staff, particularly in fields such as IT, mathematics, physics, and foreign languages. At the same time, the number of students exceeds 1.5 million, placing additional strain on the education system.

The authors of the initiative believe the proposed measures will help attract specialists with international experience, introduce modern educational programs, and improve the overall quality of education in the country.

The draft law has been submitted to Parliament for consideration.