Fatal accident on Bishkek—Osh road leaves Chinese citizen dead

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Toktogul district. The Main Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the department, a HAVAL vehicle carrying four Chinese citizens was traveling from Bishkek to Osh this morning.

At kilometer 328 of the road, the driver collided with a road barrier for unknown reasons. One person died as a result of the accident.

Information on possible casualties is being clarified, and the circumstances of the accident are being investigated.