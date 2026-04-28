Crime in Kyrgyzstan rises by 12.3 percent due to surge in fraud cases

In January—March 2026, prosecution authorities in Kyrgyzstan registered 10,011 crimes, marking a 12.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025. A report of the National Statistical Committee says.

Despite the overall rise, the number of serious and especially serious crimes declined by 2.1 percent to 1,268 cases.

Structure and geography of crime

Crimes against property accounted for the majority of offenses (72 percent).

Batken region recorded the sharpest increase, with cases rising by 72.4 percent. Significant growth was also observed in the city of Osh (41.4 percent) and Jalal-Abad region (23.9 percent).

Naryn region was the only area to see an improvement, with crime decreasing by 10 percent.

Key crime trends

Fraud: cases surged 1.8 times to 4,011 incidents, becoming the main driver of overall crime growth.

Crimes against the person: increased by 28.8 percent. Reported rape cases rose 1.7 times (50 cases compared to 30 a year earlier).

Number of thefts fell by 29.3 percent, murders by 11.9 percent, robberies by 15.4 percent, and drug-related crimes by 12.7 percent.

Corruption and public sector: official crimes decreased overall. Bribery cases dropped by 40.9 percent, while recorded corruption cases more than halved — from 31 to 14.

Offenders and victims

Law enforcement agencies identified 5,665 individuals who committed crimes during the period. Women accounted for 14 percent of offenders, and minors for 4.2 percent. Notably, more than 67 percent of suspects were neither employed nor studying at the time of the offense.

The number of female offenders rose by 24.4 percent, significantly outpacing the growth rate among men (8.3 percent).

Statistics on the protection of vulnerable groups are particularly alarming.