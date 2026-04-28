 Deputy Head of SCNS Department arrested on corruption charges

A deputy head of one of the departments of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan has been placed in pretrial detention on corruption charges on April 22, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek confirmed the information.

According to the court’s press service, the suspect, identified as B.R., is accused under Part 2 of Article 336 of the Criminal Code (Corruption committed in the interests of an organized group or causing serious harm).

He has been placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until May 30.

Investigative activities are ongoing.