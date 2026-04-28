 148 killed in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan in Q1 2026, including 18 children

In January—March 2026, a total of 1,150 road accidents were recorded in Kyrgyzstan, down 22.9 percent compared to the same period last year. A report of the National Statistical Committee says.

The largest share of accidents occurred in Bishkek (44 percent), followed by Chui region (19.7 percent), Osh region (11.5 percent), and Jalal-Abad region (9.6 percent).

Despite the overall decline in road accidents, road fatalities increased. Over the three-month period, 148 people were killed — a 28.7 percent rise year-on-year. At the same time, the total number of injured dropped by 32.6 percent to 1,482 people.

Road accidents involving children totaled 273 cases, down 26.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025. As a result, 293 children were injured and 18 lost their lives.

There was also a positive trend in tackling drunk driving. Drivers under the influence of alcohol were responsible for 48 road accidents, a decrease of 33.3 percent compared to the same period last year.