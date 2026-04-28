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Kyrgyzstan authorized to issue international ISO certificates

The Bishkek Center for Testing, Certification and Metrology has received international accreditation from Uzbekistan’s national accreditation body for compliance with ISO 22000 (food safety management systems) and ISO 9001 (quality management systems) international standards. Aspira Kalieva, head of the Conformity Assessment Department at Kyrgyzstandart, announced at a press conference.

According to Kalieva, the accreditation allows the national body to independently certify companies seeking to export products to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and other international markets.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan did not have a national authority with such powers, and manufacturers had to turn to foreign certification bodies. Now, certification procedures can be completed domestically. This applies to producers of food products, garments, printing services, and warehouse operators.

Urmat Takirov, director of the Kyrgyz Export Center, noted that exporters were previously required to rely exclusively on foreign companies when clients requested ISO 22000 certification. With the new accreditation, the Bishkek center is now officially recognized to issue ISO 22000 and ISO 9001 certificates, significantly simplifying access to external markets following trade missions and exhibitions.

Officials emphasized that accreditation activities are technically complex and depend on institutional stability and qualified personnel. The introduction of these standards into the national system is a gradual process, which will also serve as an additional source of revenue for Kyrgyzstandart and help retain skilled specialists.

Business representatives were also advised to avoid intermediaries. Aspira Kalieva warned that applicants often receive invalid documents through intermediary structures, while the state body remains open to providing guidance on simplified procedures for registration and declaration. A key requirement is that certificates must be supported by test reports from accredited laboratories.
link: https://24.kg./english/372268/
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