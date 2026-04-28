New Chatkal and Chok-Tal Resorts planned in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on the implementation of tourism development projects in Kyrgyzstan.

One of the projects reviewed was Chatkal Resort in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region.

The plan envisions the creation of a modern mountain resort through a public-private partnership involving investors and specialized companies. The project is expected to be implemented between 2026 and 2034.

As noted, the initiative aims to create jobs, develop the region, and increase foreign tourist arrivals. Improvements in transport connectivity are also planned, including the development of an international road corridor between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

In addition, the construction of a tourist complex Chok-Tal Resort on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake was discussed. The project envisions a five-star international-level resort operating year-round and meeting environmental standards.

It is noted that the complex will be managed using modern automation and standardization technologies. The estimated implementation period for the project is around three years.