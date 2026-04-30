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Salaries in Kyrgyz state media rise to up to 100,000 soms

Salaries of employees of state-run media outlets in Kyrgyzstan have been significantly increased. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration, reported.

The raise applies to staff at major broadcasters and agencies, including ElTR, KTRK, Mir TV, and Kabar news agency. Salaries in these institutions now start at 40,000 soms, with some specialists earning more than 100,000 soms.

Orunbekov noted that previously, low wages had driven many journalists to move to private media or leave the profession altogether. The new pay levels are expected to help reverse that trend.

«Since April 1, salaries of teachers, doctors, and workers in culture and sports have increased by around 100 percent. Along with them, salaries of employees of state media have also been raised,» he said.

In addition, with the support of President Sadyr Japarov, modernization of state broadcasters is underway, including major renovations of facilities and the purchase of new equipment.

The presidential administration believes that higher salaries and improved technical infrastructure will boost motivation, increase competition, and help attract qualified professionals to state media.
link: https://24.kg./english/372597/
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