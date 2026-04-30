 Sadyr Japarov demonstrates traditions to guest from Togo in Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé attended a demonstration of traditional equestrian games at the hippodrome in the village of Baktuu-Dolonotu.

The guests were welcomed in national costumes to the sound of traditional drums. A rich program featuring elements of traditional Kyrgyz culture was organized for the delegation.

As part of the event, a demonstration kok-boru match was held with participation of teams Namys from Naryn region and Sary-Ozon from Chui region.

Elements of the ancient hunting tradition salbuurun, described in the Manas epic, were also demonstrated. The program included hunting with birds of prey and taigan dogs, horseback archery, and the traditional game kyz kuumai.

The event concluded with a performance by a stunt group, featuring trick riding, mounted spear duels, and complex stunts, including «fire» elements performed on horseback.

According to released footage, the head of state also personally gave his high-ranking guest a ride in an off-road vehicle, showcasing both Kyrgyz traditions and the informal side of the visit.