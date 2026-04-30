 Sadyr Japarov demonstrates traditions to guest from Togo in Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé attended a demonstration of traditional equestrian games at the hippodrome in the village of Baktuu-Dolonotu.
As part of the event, a demonstration kok-boru match was held with participation of teams Namys from Naryn region and Sary-Ozon from Chui region.
The event concluded with a performance by a stunt group, featuring trick riding, mounted spear duels, and complex stunts, including «fire» elements performed on horseback.
According to released footage, the head of state also personally gave his high-ranking guest a ride in an off-road vehicle, showcasing both Kyrgyz traditions and the informal side of the visit.