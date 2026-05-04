Kyrgyz model appears in scene of The Devil Wears Prada 2

A fashion model from Kyrgyzstan, Aruna Dzhenbekova, appeared in a scene of the new film The Devil Wears Prada 2, she announced on social media.

The model is seen wearing a dress by Dolce & Gabbana from its Spring 2009 collection while taking part in a crowd scene.

«There weren’t many models, but I passed the selection,» she said, adding that all participants had their phones collected during filming to prevent leaks.

Dzhenbekova explained that even if she had taken photos, she would not be allowed to publish them due to contractual obligations.

The film had its global premiere on May 1.