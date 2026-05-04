Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago

Kyrgyzstan officially established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The signing ceremony of a joint communiqué took place on April 29 in New York. The document was signed by the Permanent Representatives of both countries to the UN, Aida Kasymalieva and Neil Parsan.

The communiqué emphasizes that the parties will be guided by the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

Following the signing, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation within international organizations. They declared their intention to develop friendly ties and agreed to mutually support candidates for membership in various UN bodies.