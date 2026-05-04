Heat network tests underway in Bishkek ahead of hot water supply resumption

The municipal enterprise Bishkekteploset reported that the second stage of scheduled regulatory testing of the city’s heating networks has been completed, in line with earlier announcements.

During the tests, pipeline ruptures were recorded in certain sections. Officials noted that such incidents are an expected outcome when assessing worn and vulnerable parts of the system. All detected damage has been promptly localized.

Emergency repair crews have been deployed on-site and continue to operate, with round-the-clock duty organized. Incidents reported on social media have also been contained. Work is ongoing to eliminate the identified defects in stages, while affected areas have been secured and all necessary safety measures are being taken.

The enterprise said it is continuously monitoring the situation and responding promptly to incoming reports. Utility services expressed gratitude to residents for their vigilance and timely information sharing.

Repair work continues, including during public holidays, and is being carried out as quickly as possible.

The testing is aimed at ensuring high-quality preparation of the heating networks for the upcoming heating season and maintaining stable hot water supply.

The situation remains fully under control of city authorities, the statement says.