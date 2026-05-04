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Kambar-Ata-1 construction: Another round of negotiations held in Tashkent

Another round of negotiations on Kambar-Ata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) construction project on Naryn River took place in Tashkent. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The meeting participants noted that the project is beneficial for all and will have a multiplier effect on the development of the countries’ economies.

The parties also thoroughly discussed all provisions of the draft intergovernmental agreement on the HPP construction. Unresolved provisions have already been addressed. They reaffirmed their commitment to continue working to harmonize the provisions of the intergovernmental agreement and further develop cooperation on the project.

Representatives of the World Bank participated in the meeting as observers.
link: https://24.kg./english/372814/
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