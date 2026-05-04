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Kyrgyzstan’s U18 hockey team wins silver at Asia Cup

The youth national team of Kyrgyzstan has won silver at the 2026 IIHF U18 Asia Cup.

The tournament’s thrilling final took place at Nomad Arena, where Kyrgyzstan faced Uzbekistan in the decisive match. The game ended 3–2 in favor of Uzbekistan.

It was reportedly a game between evenly matched opponents, full of dedication and competitive spirit.

«Our players fought for every inch of ice until the very last minute, demonstrating incredible will to win and skill worthy of an international final. Despite their opponents’ minimal advantage, the Kyrgyzstan team demonstrated high-class hockey that left no one indifferent.

Based on the tournament’s results, the Kyrgyzstan’s team deservedly takes the silver medal. For the «new generation stars,» this result is a great success and an important step in their professional careers. The Asian Cup silver medal confirms that Kyrgyzstan is growing a talented youth team capable of competing equally with the region’s strongest teams,» the Ice Hockey Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.
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