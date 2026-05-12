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Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council proposes developing anti-money laundering strategy

A meeting chaired by Adilet Orozbekov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, was held with the heads of government agencies authorized to combat the financing of criminal activity and money laundering.

The head of the Security Council noted that, given the Kyrgyz Republic’s international obligations, current challenges, and threats, it is essential to expeditiously develop a draft national strategic document regulating measures to mitigate the identified risks of criminal financing and laundering of criminal proceeds.

Furthermore, attention was focused on new challenges, including risks in the area of ​​virtual assets, as well as the need for the prompt implementation of FATF standards into national legislation.
link: https://24.kg./english/373516/
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