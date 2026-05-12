Kyrgyzstan to direct recycling fee to waste processing plants, recycling

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a regulation on the procedure and conditions for spending funds from the recycling fee. Resolution No. 320 was signed on April 30, 2026.

The document was adopted to finance waste recycling activities, develop environmental infrastructure, and implement modern waste management technologies.

According to the regulation, recycling fee funds will be allocated exclusively to targeted environmental projects.

The funds are planned to be used for:

construction and modernization of waste processing facilities;

creation of a separate waste collection system;

purchase of specialized equipment;

support for recycling enterprises.

In addition, the fees may be used to finance scientific research, grants and subsidies, public awareness campaigns, and the production of educational materials and videos on waste recycling.

The document states that the recycling fee will be paid by importers and manufacturers of goods.

The collected funds will first be transferred to the national budget and then allocated to the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) operator — the organization responsible for waste recycling and administration of the system.

The resolution requires reporting and auditing of expenditures. The EPR operator is required to publish quarterly information on budget execution and submit reports to government agencies.