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Kyrgyzstan changes rules for free economic zones

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the regulations for Bishkek, Karakol, Leilek, Maimak, and Naryn free economic zones (FEZ).

The document was adopted to improve conditions for attracting foreign investment and regional development.

Free economic zone managers were made personally liable for the lack of an effective corruption prevention system.

Furthermore, the rules for forming FEZ budgets were updated. They will be funded by resident activity fees, land and property leases, and other sources that comply with the law.

The amendments also affect the Maimak FEZ. The document specifies that the zone is located on the territory of Maimak station in Aitmatov district, and its total area is 159 hectares.

The Naryn FEZ was also authorized to attract grants, voluntary contributions, and partner assistance for the implementation of projects and programs.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg./english/373543/
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