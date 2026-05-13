Part of Bishkek to have no gas for several days

Due to work on medium- and low-pressure gas pipelines, gas supply will be temporarily suspended in some areas of the capital, Bishkekgaz reported.

According to the service, the gas will be out in areas bounded by the following streets:

Garaznaya, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Kalinin, and Saliev Streets from May 11 to 20 (the work is being carried out in connection with the implementation of the city renovation program at the request of the City Hall);

Lermontov, Pobeda, Kalinin, and Lenin Streets — from May 13 to 14.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks customers to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas outage. The work is being carried out to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply.