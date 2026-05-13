Kyrgyzstan’s dairy exports increase by 16.7 percent

The volume of dairy exports from Kyrgyzstan reached 11,799 tons in January—April 2026, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

This represents an increase of 1,688.2 tons compared to the same period in 2025, marking growth of approximately 16.7 percent.

According to the ministry, the increase was mainly driven by rising demand for certain types of dairy products. In particular:

exports of fermented dairy products, including kurut and kumys, increased from 3.6 tons to 116.5 tons;

exports of whey reached 164 tons;

exports of skimmed goat milk powder totaled 17.6 tons;

milkshake exports amounted to 2.2 tons;

cream exports reached 1.6 tons.

At the same time, exports of several other dairy products declined compared to last year, including butter, powdered milk, cheese, and ice cream.

Overall, the dairy sector continues to demonstrate positive export growth. The expansion of the export range and the entry of new types of products into foreign markets contribute to development of the industry.