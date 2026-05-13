Nine new student dormitories to be built in Kyrgyzstan

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on the development of interregional student mobility and the construction of student dormitories.

Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Gulzat Isamatova presented the interregional student mobility program. The total number of quotas provided under the program will be 8,000. Plans include the construction of nine dormitories in five regions of the country, as well as in Bishkek and Osh, with a capacity of over 7,000 beds.

The program’s implementation, financing, and the creation of appropriate infrastructure for students were also discussed.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation, together with the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services, carried out preparatory work for the construction of the student dormitories, identified land plots, completed engineering surveys, and developed preliminary design and architectural solutions.

Issues of granting expanded autonomy to higher education institutions and the introduction of student loans were also discussed. Following the meeting, a number of instructions were given to relevant government agencies.