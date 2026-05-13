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Colleges in Kyrgyzstan to admit applicants based on Nationwide Testing results

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan has approved new rules for the admission process to secondary vocational education institutions for the 2026/27 academic year.

According to the order, the admission campaign will be conducted in line with the approved procedure.

Applicants with completed secondary general education (11 grades) will be admitted to both state-funded (grant) and contract-based places based on results of the Nationwide Testing for the current year.

Exceptions are made for specialties in the fields of culture and arts, as well as physical education and sports.

Heads of vocational institutions have been instructed to ensure that the admissions campaign is carried out strictly in accordance with the approved regulations and legal requirements.

A separate admission plan will be established for foreign citizens, taking into account licensing requirements.

Special attention is paid to ensuring access to vocational education for socially vulnerable groups. Eligible categories include persons with disabilities, orphans, children of victims of the April, June, and Batken events, as well as returnees (kairylman).

Each applicant will be allowed to submit one application for a state educational grant or voucher and one application for contract-based study in each admission round.

Citizens of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan will also be eligible to compete for state educational grants on equal terms under existing international agreements. Applications are to be submitted through the online system «Applicant Online.»

The ministry said the new measures aim to improve transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in the vocational education admissions process in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg./english/373618/
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