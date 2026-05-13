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Father of former MP Temirlan Aitiev released from detention under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has changed the preventive measure for Tynychbek Aitiev, the father of former Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Temirlan Aitiev.

He has been released from pretrial detention center 1 and placed under house arrest, sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

Previously, Tynychbek Aitiev was detained on suspicion of fraud. Media reports also state that he is the director of Zhany Zhai Invest LLC.

Following his father’s detention, Temirlan Aitiev submitted a letter of resignation.
link: https://24.kg./english/373627/
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