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Mudflows in Batken and Jalal-Abad: Cabinet orders immediate response

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a working meeting at the Presidential Administration’s Situation Center as part of the Open Office: Area of Responsibility media project.

During the meeting, macroeconomic indicators and the socioeconomic situation in the country’s regions, budget execution, and project implementation on 113 industrial facilities were analyzed.

Particular attention was paid to the consequences of mudflows in Batken and Jalal-Abad regions.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed relevant agencies to promptly assess the extent of damage, restore damaged infrastructure, and conduct an accurate loss assessment.

Furthermore, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers set a number of tasks to strengthen oversight of state programs and improve the effectiveness of the Situation Center.
link: https://24.kg./english/373629/
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