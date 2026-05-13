Issyk-Kul to host UIM F1H2O World Championship round

For the first time in Central Asian history, the Kyrgyz Republic will host a UIM F1H2O World Championship round — Kyrgyzstan Grand Prix. Issyk-Kul 2026. The Department of Tourism announced.
According to the department, from July 31 to August 2, Issyk-Kul Lake will host a world-class international sporting event, bringing together the world’s strongest powerboat teams and pilots.
Holding the UIM F1H2O on Issyk-Kul Lake will be an important step in promoting the Kyrgyz Republic as an international tourism and investment destination, and will also showcase the country’s unique potential to a global audience.