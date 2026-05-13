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Fresh strawberries from Kyrgyzstan reach Russia’s Arctic region store shelves

Fresh strawberries from Kyrgyzstan have appeared on store shelves in Russia’s Arctic region. A 20-ton shipment has arrived in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast.

The berries passed phytosanitary inspection and were declared safe for sale, confirming the high quality standards of agricultural products exported from Kyrgyzstan, Agronews reports.

Strawberries grown in Kyrgyzstan are known for their rich flavor and nutritional value. This year’s harvest outlook is considered favorable, creating opportunities to increase supplies both to the domestic market and for export, the statement says.

Experts highlight improved agricultural practices in Kyrgyzstan as one of the key factors behind the successful start of the season. These improvements allow farmers to produce higher-quality berries, while efficient logistics ensure the rapid delivery of fresh produce to Russian regions.

The strawberry season is expected to continue through the end of summer. Compliance with phytosanitary regulations and product quality will remain a priority for both importers and consumers.
link: https://24.kg./english/373682/
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