Adylbek Kasymaliev inspects World Nomad Games, F1H2O facilities by helicopter

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgzystan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, paid a working visit to Issyk-Kul region as part of the media project «Open Cabinet: Territory of Responsibility» to inspect preparations for major international events.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the inspection was carried out by helicopter due to the remote location of the facilities. Media representatives joined the trip and observed inspections and working meetings in real time.

During the visit, Kasymaliev traveled to Kyrchyn Gorge, where he reviewed preparations for ethnocultural events. He also toured the Center for Development of Ethnoculture, Equestrian Industry, and Horse Breeding—a hippodrome—where the facility’s modernization ahead of the international competitions was discussed.

Special attention was paid to preparations for UIM F1H2O Grand Prix of Kyrgyzstan. Issyk-Kul 2026 World Championship, which will take place in the village of Baet. Officials presented plans for upgrading the coastal area and infrastructure to accommodate foreign teams and tourists.

Kasymaliev also visited the Rukh Ordo Cultural Center, which will host official events as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the World Nomad Games.

During the trip, the head of government was also shown new special-purpose equipment purchased for the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services. Minister Nurdan Oruntaev briefed officials on the distribution of the machinery for improvement projects across settlements in Issyk-Kul region.

Following the inspection, Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed relevant agencies to accelerate preparations, ensure adherence to construction schedules, and meet international quality standards.