World Bank to support development of digital business-government interaction

Kyrgyzstan’s reform of its licensing and permitting system is entering a new phase. Following a large-scale reduction in the number of required documents, the next priority will be the digitalization of procedures and the introduction of risk-based regulatory approaches. The announcement was made during an expanded meeting in Bishkek dedicated to the debureaucratization of public administration.

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, the business community, and international organizations. Key speakers included Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Justice Minister Ayaz Baetov, Economy and Commerce Minister Bakyt Sydykov, and Hugh Riddell, the World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic.

Bakyt Sydykov described the review of the permitting system as one of the country’s largest administrative reforms in recent years.

The reform is being implemented under a presidential decree «On the Regulatory Guillotine in the Field of Permitting Documents.» Authorities say government agencies must now move toward interagency electronic data exchange and stop requiring citizens and businesses to collect paper certificates themselves.

According to him, the analysis was conducted based on the criteria of legal justification, economic necessity, the presence of risks, and international obligations.

«Control is no longer an instrument of pressure. It is becoming a tool for efficient, targeted, and balanced governance,» he said.

The review involved 74 state and non-state institutions, as well as business representatives and international organizations. Authorities examined 905 permits and licensing documents. Following the review, officials concluded that a significant number of documents had lost practical relevance and were creating unnecessary administrative barriers.

A major focus of the reform is the transition to a risk-based oversight model. Instead of comprehensive inspections, the government plans to concentrate regulatory controls on sectors associated with genuine risks to public safety, the economy, and the country’s international obligations.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy has abolished several requirements for prior approval of transactions by antimonopoly authorities, which officials say had slowed the development of holding companies and businesses.

The changes affected several key sectors simultaneously. Within the Ministry of Internal Affairs, procedures for permits related to hazardous cargo transportation and licensing of civilian firearms and pyrotechnics trade have been streamlined. In the construction sector, authorities plan to reduce barriers for licensing and engineering network approvals. In healthcare, reforms target medical and pharmaceutical licensing, as well as drug registration and certification procedures.

Hugh Riddell said the reform could become an important signal for investors. According to him, Kyrgyzstan’s economy has shown strong growth over the past four years, but job creation remains a key challenge.

He noted that small and medium-sized businesses account for approximately 44 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP and create nearly 80 percent of jobs in the country.

At the same time, he stressed that the number of companies relative to the population remains low and that entrepreneurs face longer licensing and permitting procedures than in many other countries.

«This is not merely an administrative reform. It is an important step toward improving the investment climate and strengthening investor confidence,» Riddell said.

He added that the next phase should focus on implementation through risk-based approaches, digitalization, and electronic interaction between the government and businesses.

According to the World Bank Group Country Manager, the reform has already been incorporated into the organization’s budget support program for Kyrgyzstan, with a decision expected before the end of the current fiscal year.