Urmat Abdukaimov appointed head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic football team

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) has appointed Urmat Abdukaimov as head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s U23 Olympic national football team. He replaces Edmar Lacerda in the role.

According to the KFU, the decision was made as part of a new development concept for national teams in the U16 to U23 age categories. Under the policy, head coaching positions for youth and junior national teams are to be held exclusively by qualified domestic specialists.

Abdukaimov holds an AFC ‘A’ coaching license. He previously served as acting head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team. He currently heads football club Talant and also works as an instructor in coaching courses and seminars organized by the KFU.

The new coach’s primary task will be preparing the Olympic team for the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to take place in September 2026.