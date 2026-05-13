Shoigu arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, has arrived in Bishkek to participate in the 21st meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, the office of the Russian Security Council reported.

Participants are expected to discuss the development of cooperation and interaction among SCO countries in combating terrorism and extremism, as well as illicit arms and drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other forms of crime.

Sergei Shoigu is also expected to present an assessment of the current international security situation.

In addition, the SCO Secretary-General and the Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure are also scheduled to speak at the meeting.